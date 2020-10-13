Spain suffer their first defeat to Ukraine and in League A Group 4. Watch the UEFA Nations League on ESPN+. (1:18)

Ukraine pulled off a shock 1-0 win at home to Spain in the UEFA Nations League on Tuesday at a raucous Olympic Stadium in Kiev as fans savoured a first-ever victory over the 2010 World Cup winners.

- UEFA Nations League on ESPN+: Stream LIVE games and replays (U.S. only)

Andriy Shevchenko's side took the lead against the run of play in the 76th minute when Viktor Tsygankov took David de Gea by surprise by firing home from outside the area, after latching on to an outstanding reverse pass from Andriy Yarmolenko.

The goal was wildly celebrated by the whole Ukraine team with fans spaced out across the stadium, and the hosts taking advantage of UEFA regulations allowing supporters back at certain matches in an easing of coronavirus restrictions.

Ukraine had lost their last three outings, including a 4-0 reverse to Spain last month and a 7-1 thrashing at the hands of France in a friendly last week, after losing six players due to COVID-19 positives.