Norway beat Romania 4-0 behind another dominant performance from Erling Haaland.

Erling Haaland scored a hat trick to propel Norway to a 4-0 win over Romania in Nations League group stage play on Sunday.

The Borussia Dortmund star, 20, has now tallied six goals in as many international matches. He has now scored 51 goals in 48 games for club and country.

The win provides some relief for Norway after they were eliminated from the Euro 2020 playoffs by Serbia last Thursday.

Haaland scored his first against the Romanians on a clinical finish in the 13th minute to give his side the early lead.

After Alexander Sorloth doubled Norway's lead in the 39th minute, Haaland's second came in the 64th minute on a close-range finish in front of the net of Ciprian Tatarusanu off a pass from Real Madrid's Martin Odegaard.

Haaland's hat trick came 10 minutes later with a rising screamer that hit the top of the net from just inside the box.

Norway lead Group B1 with six points after three matches, with Romania in second with four points. Austria and Northern Ireland play later Sunday.