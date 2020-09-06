Spain forward Ansu Fati became the national team's youngest ever goalscorer as the 17-year-old inspired Luis Enrique's side to a resounding 4-0 win at home to Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League on Sunday.

Spain captain Sergio Ramos scored the opening goal with a penalty in the third minute after Fati had earned the spot kick and the defender also doubled his side's advantage by heading home in the 29th minute.

Fati had been threatening to score from the off and finally got a goal worthy of his inspirational performance by firing in off the post from outside the area in the 33rd minute, having gone close with an overhead kick and another effort earlier on.

Substitute Ferran Torres, 20, struck on the volley in the 84th minute also to get his first goal for his country and round off a victory which took Spain top of League A Group 4 with four points from two games.