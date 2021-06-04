Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano and Mexico needed penalties to beat Costa Rica. Omar Vega/Getty Images

Mexico defeated Costa Rica on penalties after a scoreless draw in their CONCACAF Nations League semifinals matchup on Thursday.

The result in Denver means Mexico will now face the United States -- 1-0 winners over Honduras earlier in the day -- to secure their spot in the final.

Mexico had several early chances to grab a goal, with Hirving Lozano nearly scoring off a spectacular off-balance shot in the seventh minute.

Diego Lainez also nearely scored for El Tri in the 20th minute when his hammering shot skidded inches from the goal post.

Costa Rica were able to keep buckle down defensively and stifle Mexico's potent attack from scoring.

But as full-time approached, the game turned testy with four yellow cards between the two sides in the final 10 minutes. The game was also briefly halted in stoppage time in accordance to CONCACAF's protocol on discriminatory chants from fans in the stands.

But the game then turned to the penalty shoot-out, with Mexico coming out on top 5-4 after keeper Guillermo Ochoa parried Allan Cruz's attempt to seal the win. It is Mexico's third penalty-kicks win over Los Ticos following the quarterfinal of the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup and semifinal of the 2009 Gold Cup.