Mauricio Pineda scored in the 84th minute to lift the Chicago Fire to a 2-1 victory over the Seattle Sounders on Tuesday morning in a Group B match of the MLS is Back Tournament near Orlando.

Chicago provided a response to Handwalla Bwana's tying goal in the 77th minute by taking advantage of its fifth corner kick of the match. The ball bounced through traffic to an awaiting Pineda, who wired a left-footed shot under the arm of goalkeeper Stefan Frei for his first career MLS goal.

Robert Beric scored in the 52nd minute and Kenneth Kronholm was not required to make a save for the Fire (1-1-1 season, 1-0-0 tournament), who competed in their first match since a 1-1 draw with New England on March 7.

Chicago initially had been placed in Group A before being shuffled to Group B following the withdrawal of expansion Nashville SC after nine players tested positive for the coronavirus.