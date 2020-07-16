The Earthquakes complete a sensational comeback 4-3 victory against the Whitecaps. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (2:04)

Shea Salinas scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time, and the San Jose Earthquakes rallied from a late two-goal deficit to stun the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3 on Wednesday night in the MLS is Back tournament near Orlando.

Salinas finished off a quality individual effort by shooting off the dribble and finding the net.

Oswaldo Alanis headed in a goal in the 81st minute after Chris Wondolowski scored in the 72nd minute to spark the Quakes' three-goal second half.

- MLS is Back Tournament group standings

- Stream MLS Is Back LIVE on ESPN networks, ESPN app (U.S. only)

"It was crazy, what a team effort, I'm thankful to god," Quakes goal-scorer Salinas said after the match. "It's something we'll remember for a long time.

"I'm proud of the way we play. We showed a ton of fight [and] we play an honest game.

"It was a fun game to be part of."

San Jose ended a nine-match winless streak since their most recent victory on Aug. 31. The Quakes also took the lead in Group B of the tournament with a win and a draw from their first two games.