Shea Salinas scored in the eighth minute of second-half stoppage time, and the San Jose Earthquakes rallied from a late two-goal deficit to stun the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3 on Wednesday night in the MLS is Back tournament near Orlando.
Salinas finished off a quality individual effort by shooting off the dribble and finding the net.
Oswaldo Alanis headed in a goal in the 81st minute after Chris Wondolowski scored in the 72nd minute to spark the Quakes' three-goal second half.
"It was crazy, what a team effort, I'm thankful to god," Quakes goal-scorer Salinas said after the match. "It's something we'll remember for a long time.
"I'm proud of the way we play. We showed a ton of fight [and] we play an honest game.
"It was a fun game to be part of."
San Jose ended a nine-match winless streak since their most recent victory on Aug. 31. The Quakes also took the lead in Group B of the tournament with a win and a draw from their first two games.
"What we saw was a team that maintains an identity in the face of adversity," said San Jose boss Matias Almeyda. "A team that stuck to its style, respects each opponent and never gives up.
"It's a great group and I'm proud of the group ... and even more than that I'm thankful."
Wondolowski recorded his 160th career goal, adding to his total that is tops in Major League Soccer history.
Ali Adnan and Cristian Dajome scored goals on each side of halftime for Vancouver, and the Whitecaps held a pair of two-goal leads in their first game of the tourney. Vancouver had been the only team not to play a game in central Florida since the tournament began.
San Jose played its second game of the MLS is Back tournament following a scoreless draw with the Seattle Sounders on Friday.
The Whitecaps also got help from an own goal by San Jose midfielder Judson, who tried in vain to track down Vancouver's Yordy Reyna in the 22nd minute. Reyna's attempted pass near the goal on a breakout hit Judson's leg and trickled into the net for a 2-0 Whitecaps lead.
Adnan scored in the seventh minute, and San Jose trailed by two until stoppage time in the first half, when Andres Rios knocked in a corner kick to make it 2-1 at the break.
Dajome scored in the 59th minute, and the Whitecaps appeared to be in control. However, San Jose's constant attacking that produced 30 shots to Vancouver's seven paid off late in the second half.