Frankie Amaya scored his first career goal in the 76th minute, and FC Cincinnati took advantage of nine-man Atlanta United to pull off a stunning 1-0 victory Thursday in the MLS is Back Tournament near Orlando.

The win was the first of the season for Cincinnati (1-0-3, 3 points), and an even bigger upset within Group E at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex. Cincinnati lost its opener 4-0 to rival Columbus, but prevailed thanks to an undisciplined Atlanta side that finished the match with nine men.

The American-born, 19-year-old Amaya showed his strength and accuracy with a bending strike from just outside the center of the box, beating an outstretched Brad Guzan into the far-left corner for the game's lone goal.