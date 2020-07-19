Diego Rossi nets four in LAFC's 6-2 win vs. LA Galaxy in El Trafico. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:55)

Diego Rossi erupted with four goals as LAFC knocked off rival the LA Galaxy 6-2 on Saturday in Group F play of the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

LAFC moved alone into second place in Group F with four points, while the Galaxy has failed to earn a tournament point in two games. The Portland Timbers lead the group with six points.

It was LAFC's first victory over the Galaxy in what is considered a regular-season game. Now in their third year of existence, LAFC's only previous victory over the Galaxy was in last year's MLS Cup playoffs. The teams have played to a tie three times.

The Galaxy stayed competitive without two of their top offensive players: forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (calf) and midfielder Jonathan dos Santos (hernia). LAFC forward, and reigning MLS MVP, Carlos Vela opted out of the tournament.

The Galaxy jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute after an own goal. The Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget tried to slide a centering pass through the penalty area and LAFC's Latif Blessing directed it into his own goal.