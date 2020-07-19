        <
          2020 Major League Soccer, Regular Season - Group Stage
          LAFC LAFC LAFC
          6
          FT
          2
          LA Galaxy LA Galaxy LA
          • Diego Rossi (13' PEN, 45'+2', 75', 90'+2')
          • Bradley Wright-Phillips (56')
          • Mohamed El-Munir (80')
          • Latif Blessing (5' OG)
          • Cristian Pavón (31' PEN)

          Diego Rossi helps LAFC crush LA Galaxy in El Trafico

          Rossi leads LAFC to El Trafico victory (1:55)

          Diego Rossi nets four in LAFC's 6-2 win vs. LA Galaxy in El Trafico. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:55)

          12:52 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Diego Rossi erupted with four goals as LAFC knocked off rival the LA Galaxy 6-2 on Saturday in Group F play of the MLS is Back Tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando, Florida.

          LAFC moved alone into second place in Group F with four points, while the Galaxy has failed to earn a tournament point in two games. The Portland Timbers lead the group with six points.

          It was LAFC's first victory over the Galaxy in what is considered a regular-season game. Now in their third year of existence, LAFC's only previous victory over the Galaxy was in last year's MLS Cup playoffs. The teams have played to a tie three times.

          The Galaxy stayed competitive without two of their top offensive players: forward Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez (calf) and midfielder Jonathan dos Santos (hernia). LAFC forward, and reigning MLS MVP, Carlos Vela opted out of the tournament.

          The Galaxy jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute after an own goal. The Galaxy's Sebastian Lletget tried to slide a centering pass through the penalty area and LAFC's Latif Blessing directed it into his own goal.

          LAFC evened the score 1-1 in the 13th minute when Rossi scored on a penalty kick that was earned by Bradley Wright-Phillips, after he was fouled by the Galaxy's Perry Kitchen.

          The Galaxy moved back on top 2-1 in the 31st minute after Cristian Pavon scored on a penalty kick that was earned by Joe Corona. But LAFC tied it again 2-2 in first-half stoppage time when Rossi scored on the rebound of a Wright-Phillips shot that was saved by Galaxy goalkeeper David Bingham.

          The two Galaxy goals in 31 minutes matched their entire total in the first three games of the season.

          A massive swing in momentum led to LAFC's 3-2 lead. Pavon appeared to give the Galaxy a lead in the 54th minute, but he was ruled to be offside. Two minutes later Wright-Phillips scored on the other end, his second of the tournament.

          Rossi scored his third of the game in the 75th minute, with substitute Mohamed El-Munir adding a fifth goal on a left-footed shot in the 80th minute. Rossi's final goal came in stoppage time.

          There were seven yellow cards handed out in the physical meeting.