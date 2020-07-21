Toronto FC and the New England Revolution each advanced to the knockout round of the MLS is Back Tournament after a 0-0 draw on Tuesday morning near Orlando, Fla.

The result gave both teams identical 1-0-2 records and five points in Group C play, with Toronto ahead of New England on a tiebreaker. D.C. United can pass both teams for first place in the group if they defeat the Montreal Impact by two or more goals on Tuesday evening.

- Stream MLS Is Back LIVE on ESPN networks, ESPN app (U.S. only)

- Group schedule set for MLS is Back Tournament

Toronto FC (2-0-3, 9 points in regular season) scored six goals in their first two games, yet couldn't generate much in the way of strong chances against the Revs despite advantages in both shots (15-10) and time of possession (60 percent).

The Revolution (1-1-3, 6 points) finish the group stage with just one goal allowed over three games.

After concentrating on defending in the opening 45 minutes, New England began to push the attack in the second half. Diego Fagundez and Brandon Bye each had dangerous attempts that went just off-target in the 54th and 55th minutes, respectively.

Adam Buksa had the best chance of the game for either club, a point-blank, first-time shot in the 74th minute that was stopped by Toronto goalkeeper Alex Bono.

Appearing in his first match of the season, Bono made two saves for the shutout.

Matt Turner made five saves at the other end to keep the potent Toronto FC attack off the board. Turner's chief highlight was a big stop on an Ayo Akinola chance in the 79th minute.

After scoring five times in Toronto's first two games, Akinola managed four shots (two on goal) on Tuesday but was largely kept in check by New England's back line.

Jozy Altidore saw his first action of the tournament, entering the game in the 86th minute. The star forward missed Toronto FC's first two games due to a delayed arrival at training camp.

Carles Gil (foot) wasn't available for New England after picking up an injury in the Revolution's previous match.