Yuya Kubo scored the opener late in the first half to help FC Cincinnati post a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls on Wednesday night and claim a round of 16 berth in the MLS is Back Tournament near Orlando.

The victory means Cincinnati (2-1-0, 6 points in the tourney) will finish second in Group E. The Red Bulls (1-2-0, 3 points) took a huge blow, as they aren't currently one of the four third-place teams that would advance due to their minus-3 goal differential.

Cincinnati notched their second goal of the night on a Red Bulls own goal off a 56th-minute corner kick, to help them to a second win of the tournament.

The Red Bulls outshot FC Cincinnati 19-4 but only put four on target. Cincy goalkeeper Przemyslaw Tyton had four saves, but didn't make his first stop until the 81st minute.

Kubo's goal was set up by a miscue in the 43rd minute as New York defender Amro Tarek failed on a clearance attempt and left the ball alone near the box.