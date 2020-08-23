Bayern Munich celebrated their sixth European crown on Sunday. Getty

Bayern Munich won their sixth European title after defeating Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League final in Lisbon on Sunday.

Kingsley Coman scored a header in the 60th minute to put the German giants level with Liverpool for the third-most European cups all time and complete a treble of titles this season.

The loss means PSG, who were playing in their first Champions League final, will have to wait at least another season to lift the trophy they so covet and have spared no expense to chase.

The match went into half-time goal-less after an absorbing first period in which the French side looked more threatening with both teams coming close to scoring.

Kylian Mbappe missed a glorious chance to give PSG the lead late in the half but shot straight at Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer, who had made a superb double save to thwart Neymar earlier on.

At the other end, Bayern's top scorer, Robert Lewandowski, fired against the post and then headed straight at keeper Keylor Navas, while the Germans lost defender Jerome Boateng to injury, with Niklas Suele replacing him.

Hansi Flick's men thought they had a penalty just before the break when Coman -- who started the match in place of Ivan Perisic -- went to the ground following some handsy defending from PSG's Thilo Kehrer. However, the official saw no infraction and awarded PSG a goal kick.

It was Coman who finally broke the deadlock at the hour mark when a swift Bayern move down the right side resulted in a Joshua Kimmich cross to the back post, where the former PSG man was free to head past a helpless Keylor Navas in goal.

Bayern -- who finished 11-0-0 in the Champions League this season -- became the first team to win every UCL match en route to the title and were the first unbeaten champion since Manchester United in 2007-08.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.