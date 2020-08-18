Angel Di Maria scored one and assisted two, while Neymar also starred, as Paris Saint-Germain cruised to victory against RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The French champions move on to Sunday's final against Bayern Munich or Lyon, marking the first time they reached the competition's championship game.

PSG left it late to claim victory against Atalanta in the previous round, but with Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe recalled to the starting line-up, Thomas Tuchel's men began in positive fashion against Leipzig. Neymar hit the post after six minutes and had a goal ruled out for handball seconds later, but PSG did not have to wait long to open the scoring.

Neymar was fouled outside the left corner of the penalty area and Di Maria's subsequent free kick found the head of Marquinhos, whose late equaliser against Atalanta sparked his side's comeback win, and the midfielder beat goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.