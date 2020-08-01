Mikel Arteta said securing the FA Cup would be crucial to Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's contract negotiations. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored twice to secure a 2-1 victory for Arsenal against Chelsea in the FA Cup final and with it a place in the Europa League on Saturday.

Saturday's FA Cup was the third time Arsenal and Chelsea have faced off in finals in as many years with Arsenal beating Chelsea in the 2017 FA Cup and the Blues coming out on top in the 2019 Europa League final.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Insider Notebook: Ole wants Sancho ASAP; City, Chelsea hunt €120m man

It was Chelsea who started the brighter with Christian Pulisic becoming just the second United States international to score in an FA Cup final, following in the footsteps of Carli Lloyd who scored for Manchester City in 2017.

The U.S star opened Chelsea's account after just five minutes when Mason Mount sent a low ball into the box which was flicked into Pulisic's path by former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud. A quick touch from Pulisic on the penalty spot was all it took to chip the ball over Emiliano Martinez's head.

Arsenal thought they had equalised on 25 minutes when Nicolas Pepe curled a stunning shot from outside the box into the top left corner past Willy Caballero.

However, the offside flag was up before Pepe's shot even hit the back of the net and replays showed that Ainsley Maitland Niles, who fed the pass to Pepe, had been caught ahead of the Chelsea defence.