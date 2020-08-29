Aubameyang does Black Panther celebration as Arsenal go 1-0 up (1:08)

Arsenal beat Liverpool 5-4 on penalties to win the Community Shield after the game finished 1-1 on Saturday.

Goals from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Takumi Minamino left the game level after 93 minutes and sent the teams straight into penalties.

Liverpool youngster Rhian Brewster, who Jurgen Klopp sent on for Georginio Wijnaldum after 92 minutes, was the only player to miss a penalty with his effort hitting the crossbar.

It looked like Arsenal, who have won the Community Shield the last three times they contested it, were in for a disappointing day when Liverpool appeared to open the scoring through Virgil van Dijk after seven minutes.

However, the offside flag went up immediately and a replay showed that Van Dijk was well ahead of the Arsenal backline as Andy Robertson delivered in the cross.

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

- Insider Notebook: Real Madrid stars stunned by Messi exit talk

Despite Liverpool enjoying 60% of the possession in the opening minutes, it was Arsenal who found the back of the net first through Aubameyang on 12 minutes.

The ball was carried up the pitch by Bukayo Saka who passed it to Aubameyang for a driving run down the left. Given time and space by the Liverpool defence, the Gabon international curled a perfect strike into the bottom right corner.

Aubameyang celebrated his goal with the iconic Black Panther salute in honour of the actor Chadwick Boseman who died from cancer on Friday.

Arsenal continued to advance with Alisson doing extremely well to push a shot from Eddie Nketiah around the edge of the post on 20 minutes.