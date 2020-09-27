Hoffenheim hand Bayern Munich its first loss since December 7, 2019. Watch Bundesliga on ESPN+. (2:07)

Treble-winners Bayern Munich were stunned as they lost 4-1 away at Hoffenheim on Sunday -- their first defeat for 32 matches.

Bayern, who won the Bundesliga for an eighth-consecutive season last June, also added the German Cup and Champions League to cap off a memorable campaign.

- Stream new episodes of ESPN FC Monday-Friday on ESPN+

- Stream Bundesliga all season long on ESPN+

- Take our quiz: Which Bundesliga club should you support?

And they started this campaign off with a thumping 8-0 victory over Schalke before adding the UEFA Super Cup to their trophy cabinet following a 2-1 victory over Sevilla.

However, they were behind away to Hoffenheim on 16 minutes after Ermin Bicakcic opened the scoring.

It was 2-0 eight minutes later, before Munas Dabbur took advantage of a misunderstanding in the Bayern defence to race through and delicately chip the ball over goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. Dabbur's goal meant Hansi Flick was two goals behind for the first time as manager of Bayern.

Joshua Kimmich halved the deficit on 36 minutes with a stunning goal and it looked like the comeback would be on for the visitors.

However, Hoffenheim continued to create chances and Andrej Kramaric added a third on 77 minutes to seal the victory.

As Bayern attacked, Hoffenheim sought to catch them on the break and, when Neuer brought down Ihlas Bebou inside the box, Kramaric stepped up to slam the penalty into the roof of the net to make it 4-1.