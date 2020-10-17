        <
          2020-21 German Bundesliga
          TSG Hoffenheim TSG Hoffenheim HOF
          0
          FT
          1
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          • Marco Reus (76')

          Dortmund rest Haaland but edge out Hoffenheim

          Substitute Reus earns Dortmund narrow win (1:17)

          Erling Haaland sets up Marco Reus to score Borussia Dortmund's winner. Watch Bundesliga on ESPN+. (1:17)

          11:31 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Borussia Dortmund needed a second-half goal by substitute Marco Reus to beat Hoffenheim 1-0.

          Reus and top scorer Erling Haaland started on the bench ahead of the trip to Lazio in the Champions League next week, were nowhere near their best and had to wait until late in the first half for their first opportunities.

          United States international Giovanni Reyna's effort was saved on the line Thomas Meunier's header bounced off the crossbar.

          Dortmund captain Reus and Haaland were brought on in the 64th and instantly breathed life into Dortmund's attack.

          They combined perfectly for Reus to tap in the winner 14 minutes from time.