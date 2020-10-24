Unstoppable Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski scored a hat-trick, taking his tally to 10 goals in five Bundesliga games, as the defending champions thumped hapless Eintracht Frankfurt 5-0 on Saturday.

The prolific Poland forward fired Bayern in front after 10 minutes when he was given too much space by the Eintracht defence and headed the second from a corner before the half hour.

He completed his hat-trick in the 61th minute from Douglas Costa's pass before substitutes Leroy Sane and Jamal Musiala added two more goals, with Sane's in particular a sensational strike.

Bayern moved into second place with 12 points from five games, one behind RB Leipzig who beat Hertha Berlin 2-1. Eintracht, unbeaten in their first four games, have eight points.

The Bundesliga champions' victory was marred by an injury to Alphonso Davies, who limped off the pitch with an ankle injury just three minutes into the match.

Eintracht were unbeaten in their opening four games but that record never looked likely to remain intact after they gave Lewandowski far too much room and he scored almost nonchalantly in the 10th minute.

Lewandowski outjumped his marker to head the second from a corner in the 28th minute and could have completed his hat-trick before half time but sent one effort wide from Leon Goretzka's pass and then saw another blocked by goalkeeper Kevin Trapp

He made no mistake, however, just after the hour mark, holding off two defenders to slot his effort past Trapp after Douglas Costa threaded the ball to him.

Sane's fourth in the 74th minute was reminiscent of former Bayern winger Arjen Robben as he raced down the touchline, cut inside and sent a dipping left-foot shot past a stranded Trapp.

Musiala capped the performance by adding the fifth in the 90th minute after a series of rebounds in the penalty area