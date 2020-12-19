Gladbach's Marcus Thuram is caught spitting at Stefan Posch and red-carded. Watch Bundesliga on ESPN+. (0:49)

Borussia Monchengladbach are set to be without striker Marcus Thuram, who was sent off for spitting in the 2-1 Bundesliga defeat to Hoffenheim on Saturday.

Ryan Sessegnon scored a late goal to snatch win and stretch the hosts' winless run to six games in all competitions.

Gladbach's Lars Stindl followed his hat-trick at Eintracht Frankfurt in midweek with a penalty in the 34th minute to break the deadlock and put the home side in front.

But they struggled to build on the opener and Hoffenheim deservedly equalised through Andrej Kramaric in the 75th before Thuram was sent off after VAR upgraded his yellow card to a red.

The visitors made their one-man advantage count when Sessegnon, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, pounced to claim all three points four minutes from time as Hoffenheim climbed to 11th with 15 points, while Gladbach stay eighth on 18.

Marcus Thuram is likely to face a lengthy ban after his red card. MARIUS BECKER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

"It's just a no-go," Gladbach manager Marco Rose said of Thuram's red card. "It's beyond anything.

"He can only apologise. We can only apologise for it. He also hurt his team. But that's not the point right now. It does not belong on any football pitch. He is a good lad and he will reflect it."

Information from ESPN's Germany correspondent Stephan Uersfeld was used in this report