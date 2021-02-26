Josh Sargent notches his third goal of the season to earn Werder Bremen a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. (0:27)

Werder Bremen's United States forward Joshua Sargent scored the winner as his struggling side came from a goal down at halftime to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday and hand the visitors a first league defeat of the year.

Victory moved Werder eight points above the relegation zone while ending fourth-placed Frankfurt's 11-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga, stretching back to early December.

Bremen, who had won only three of their previous 25 home league games, fought back with a strong second-half performance after Frankfurt had taken a ninth minute lead when Andre Silva headed his 19th goal of the season in the Bundesliga.

Theodor Gebre Selassie equalised two minutes into after the break, at the end of a flying run down the right flank, but only following a VAR check after initially being flagged offside.

Sargent then grabbed the decisive goal in the 62nd minute, which also required VAR verification before being awarded.