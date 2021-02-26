        <
        >
          2020-21 German Bundesliga
          Werder Bremen Werder Bremen WER
          2
          FT
          1
          Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt EINF
          • Theodor Gebre Selassie (47')
          • Joshua Sargent (62')
          • André Silva (9')

          USMNT's Sargent helps Werder Bremen end Frankfurt's unbeaten run

          USMNT's Josh Sargent secures Bremen win vs. Frankfurt (0:27)

          Josh Sargent notches his third goal of the season to earn Werder Bremen a 2-1 win over Eintracht Frankfurt. (0:27)

          4:38 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Werder Bremen's United States forward Joshua Sargent scored the winner as his struggling side came from a goal down at halftime to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-1 in the Bundesliga on Friday and hand the visitors a first league defeat of the year.

          Victory moved Werder eight points above the relegation zone while ending fourth-placed Frankfurt's 11-match unbeaten run in the Bundesliga, stretching back to early December.

          Bremen, who had won only three of their previous 25 home league games, fought back with a strong second-half performance after Frankfurt had taken a ninth minute lead when Andre Silva headed his 19th goal of the season in the Bundesliga.

          Theodor Gebre Selassie equalised two minutes into after the break, at the end of a flying run down the right flank, but only following a VAR check after initially being flagged offside.

          Sargent then grabbed the decisive goal in the 62nd minute, which also required VAR verification before being awarded.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 22 +31 49
          2 RB Leipzig 22 +22 47
          3 VfL Wolfsburg 22 +16 42
          4 Eintracht Frankfurt 23 +14 42
          5 Bayer Leverkusen 22 +16 37
          6 Borussia Dortmund 22 +14 36
          7 FC Union Berlin 22 +10 33
          8 Borussia Monchengladbach 22 +5 33
          9 SC Freiburg 22 +1 31
          10 VfB Stuttgart 22 +4 29
          11 TSG Hoffenheim 22 -3 26
          12 Werder Bremen 22 -6 26
          13 FC Augsburg 22 -13 23
          14 FC Cologne 22 -16 21
          15 Hertha Berlin 22 -14 18
          16 Arminia Bielefeld 21 -20 18
          17 Mainz 22 -20 17
          18 Schalke 04 22 -41 9