          2020-21 German Bundesliga
          Bayern Munich Bayern Munich MUN
          4
          FT
          0
          VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart STU
          • Robert Lewandowski (17', 23', 39')
          • Serge Gnabry (22')
          • Alphonso Davies (12')

          Lewandowski hits hat trick, moves up Bundesliga scoring list as 10-man Bayern run riot

          play
          Lewandowski hat trick as Bayern cruises with just 10 men (1:36)

          Alphonso Davies' early red card does nothing to stop Robert Lewandowski and Bayern, which smashes Stuttgart 4-0. (1:36)

          12:27 PM ET
          • Reuters

          German champions and leaders Bayern Munich retained their four-point cushion at the top of the Bundesliga with a 4-0 home rout of VfB Stuttgart on Saturday with Robert Lewandowski netting a hat trick after they had Alphonso Davies sent off early on.

          The result left Bayern top on 61 points from 26 games with second-placed RB Leipzig on 57 ahead of their highly anticipated clash on April 3 after the international break.

          Canada international left-back Davies was shown a straight red card in the 12th minute for a studs-up challenge on Wataru Endo but his dismissal only galvanised Bayern with Lewandowski firing them ahead five minutes later with a goal that put him second place on the all-time Bundesliga scoring chart.

          Serge Gnabry made it 2-0 in the 22nd after a sweeping move involving Thomas Mueller and Leroy Sane. Lewandowski added the third less than 60 seconds later when he rose to head home a Mueller cross from the right.

          The Poland striker added some gloss in the 39th with a clinical left-footed finish from inside the penalty area as he pounced on sloppy defending by Stuttgart after Sane's jinking run down the right flank.

          Bayern took their feet off the pedal in the second half but despite their numerical disadvantage, they still dominated as Lewandowski and Gnabry missed chances to give them an even bigger win against the hapless visitors.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 26 +43 61
          2 RB Leipzig 26 +27 57
          3 VfL Wolfsburg 26 +23 51
          4 Eintracht Frankfurt 26 +17 47
          5 Borussia Dortmund 26 +17 43
          6 Bayer Leverkusen 25 +15 40
          7 FC Union Berlin 26 +8 38
          8 VfB Stuttgart 26 +6 36
          9 SC Freiburg 25 -2 34
          10 Borussia Monchengladbach 25 +1 33
          11 TSG Hoffenheim 25 -4 30
          12 Werder Bremen 26 -7 30
          13 FC Augsburg 25 -11 29
          14 FC Cologne 26 -21 23
          15 Arminia Bielefeld 26 -25 22
          16 Hertha Berlin 25 -17 21
          17 Mainz 25 -20 21
          18 Schalke 04 25 -50 10