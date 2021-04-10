        <
          Second-string Bayern stumble to 1-1 draw versus Union

          Bayern Munich draws to reopen Bundesliga title race (0:59)

          11:27 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich stumbled to a 1-1 draw at home against Union Berlin on Saturday after conceding an 86th minute equaliser through Marcus Ingvartsen to see their lead at the top cut to five points with six games left.

          Teenager Jamal Musiala had put a second-string Bayern team ahead in the 68th minute, picking up a Thomas Muller pass and weaving past three players in the box before firing home.

          Bayern, who were missing nine players through injury or illness, including Robert Lewandowski, dominated possession throughout but let their guard down four minutes before the end, allowing Ingvartsen to bundle in a cut-back.

          Bayern are now on 65 points, five ahead of second-placed RB Leipzig, who beat Werder Bremen 4-1 away.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 28 +44 65
          2 RB Leipzig 28 +29 60
          3 VfL Wolfsburg 28 +23 54
          4 Eintracht Frankfurt 28 +19 53
          5 Borussia Dortmund 27 +16 43
          6 Bayer Leverkusen 27 +13 43
          7 FC Union Berlin 28 +8 40
          8 Borussia Monchengladbach 28 +5 40
          9 VfB Stuttgart 27 +7 39
          10 SC Freiburg 28 -2 37
          11 FC Augsburg 27 -12 32
          12 TSG Hoffenheim 27 -6 30
          13 Werder Bremen 28 -11 30
          14 Hertha Berlin 28 -14 26
          15 Arminia Bielefeld 28 -24 26
          16 Mainz 27 -19 25
          17 FC Cologne 27 -22 23
          18 Schalke 04 27 -54 10