Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski equalled Gerd Muller's 49-year-old German league goal record when he scored with a 26th minute penalty in their 2-2 draw at Freiburg to take his season tally to 40 goals.

The striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga, with 276 goals, behind only Muller's 365. He has one more chance to break Mueller's 1971/72 record, with one game left in the season.

Bayern, who have already secured their ninth consecutive league crown, had their first good chance in the 20th minute when Lewandowski's shot from the edge of the box sailed wide.

He did it much better six minutes later, sending keeper Mark Flekken the wrong way to equal the record.

Robert Lewandowski celebrates his record-equalling goal with his Bayern Munich teammates. Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images

Freiburg levelled three minutes later with Manuel Gulde's header, but the Bavarians went back in front with Leroy Sane sliding in to connect with a Thomas Muller cutback in the 53rd.

Lewandowski missed a chance in front of goal in the 78th minute and also had an 83rd minute header saved by the keeper after Christian Gunter had drawn the hosts level.

But the result will matter little on the day as Lewandowski was showered with praise, with the German Football League (DFL) hailing it as an "historic" achievement.

"Almost half a century after the unique Gerd Muller set the record, Robert Lewandowski equalled it today," the DFL said. "Congratulations for this outstanding and historic performance."

Bayern play Augsburg in their final game of the season next Saturday.