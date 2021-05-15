        <
          2020-21 German Bundesliga
          Schalke 04 Schalke 04 SCHA
          4
          FT
          3
          Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht Frankfurt EINF
          • Klaas-Jan Huntelaar (15')
          • Blendi Idrizi (52')
          • Florian Flick (60')
          • Matthew Hoppe (64')
          • André Silva (29', 72')
          • Obite Ndicka (51')

          U.S. star Hoppe dents Frankfurt's Champions League hopes as Schalke win

          play
          Matthew Hoppe scores sensational goal for Schalke (1:12)

          U.S. youngster Matthew Hoppe adds another stellar goal to his collection this season. (1:12)

          11:43 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Champions League hopefuls Eintracht Frankfurt crashed to a 4-3 defeat at relegated Schalke on Saturday to all but dash their hopes of a top-four finish with one game left in the season.

          Frankfurt are in fifth place on 57 points, with Borussia Dortmund fourth on 58 and in action against Mainz on Sunday. A win would see them secure fourth place before the final matchday.

          The top four teams qualify for the Champions League group stage.

          Frankfurt battled back after Klaas-Jan Huntelaar had put the hosts in front in the 15th minute, scoring on the rebound after his penalty was saved.

          Andre Silva levelled in the 29th and Evan Ndicka put them 2-1 up six minutes after the restart.

          But Schalke, in last place, struck three times in 12 minutes through Blendi Idrizi, Florian Flick and Matthew Hoppe to turn the game around.

          Silva struck again to set a club record with a his 27th league goal in the season, one better than Bernd Hoelzenbein's 1976-77 run, but it was not enough as Schalke's win boosted their Ruhr valley rivals' chances of a fourth-place finish.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 33 +52 75
          2 RB Leipzig 32 +29 64
          3 VfL Wolfsburg 32 +25 60
          4 Borussia Dortmund 32 +25 58
          5 Eintracht Frankfurt 33 +14 57
          6 Bayer Leverkusen 33 +16 52
          7 FC Union Berlin 33 +6 47
          8 Borussia Monchengladbach 33 +6 46
          9 VfB Stuttgart 33 +3 45
          10 SC Freiburg 33 +2 45
          11 TSG Hoffenheim 33 -3 40
          12 FC Augsburg 33 -15 36
          13 Mainz 32 -16 36
          14 Hertha Berlin 33 -10 35
          15 Arminia Bielefeld 33 -28 32
          16 Werder Bremen 33 -19 31
          17 FC Cologne 33 -27 30
          18 Schalke 04 33 -60 16