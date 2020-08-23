After five straight losses, Inter Miami get a win at the expense of rivals Orlando City. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (1:52)

Inter Miami CF had a home debut to remember, earning a 3-2 victory over Florida rival Orlando City SC on Saturday night thanks to Julian Carranza's first two career MLS goals and a second-half score for Rodolfo Pizarro.

The win was the first for previously winless Miami (1-5-0, three points), a club in its first season in MLS. Miami avenged a 2-1 loss to Orlando in the first game of the MLS is Back Tournament last month.

Miami got on the board early in their remodeled home in Fort Lauderdale, which was decked out in the pink, black and white team colors despite the absence of fans. Carranza, a 20-year-old forward from Argentina who didn't even play in his team's first two matches, took a pass from Pizarro and left-footed a shot into the net in the 12th minute.

Daryl Dike, a 20-year-old rookie making his first career MLS start, evened the score at 1 for Orlando in the 18th minute. He found space for a shot on target, Orlando City's first shot of the game, that Miami goalkeeper Luis Robles saved.

Dike got the rebound, had his second attempt blocked, got the ball a third time and bounced it past Robles.

Carranza answered with his second goal in the 23rd minute, heading in a cross from Ben Sweat for a 2-1 Miami lead.

Pizarro's goal came in the 48th minute just after halftime. A ball into the box took a deflection off a Miami player and came to the feet of Pizarro, who scored this team-leading third of the season.

Pizarro celebrated by leaping over the end boards, over a railing and into the seating area, where he posed for a photo with a cardboard cutout of a young fan.

Pizarro hit the far post with a 50th minute shot that could have given Miami a three-goal lead. Orlando City, a finalist at the MLS is Back tourney, dropped to 2-2-2 on the season (eight points) despite an 80th minute goal from Nani, whose header made it a tight finish for the hosts.