Daryl Dike scores two second-half goals as Orlando SC beats Nashville 3-1 amid boycotts from the later matches. Watch MLS on ESPN+. (2:01)

Daryl Dike scored twice in the second half, the rookie forward's second and third goals in two matches, leading Orlando City to a 3-1 win over Nashville SC on Wednesday night in Orlando.

The match was the only Major League Soccer game played on the night after the league and players postponed the five other scheduled matches in the wake of players from other leagues like the NBA, MLB and WNBA unifying in protest for civil and human rights.

The match took place in front of several hundred fans practicing social distancing in the first game at Exploria Stadium in 180 days.

Dike scored in the 52nd minute off a pass from Mauricio Pereyra on a breakout, giving his team a 2-1 lead. Chris Mueller provided the first ball to Pereyra after Mueller had earlier scored a goal of his own for Orlando City (3-2-2, 11 points).

Dike got his second goal when he hustled into the box moments after getting a wrap around his head to knock in a rebound in the 71st minute. Dike proceeded to celebrate with a mummy walk in reference to his bandaged forehead.

Nashville dropped to 1-4-1 and remained on four points in the standings. The expansion club has struggled at the start of its first season in MLS.

They got off to a good start Wednesday, however. Dave Romney scored off a free kick in the 15th minute, getting into position to re-direct Hany Mukhtar's set piece with his head. It was Nashville's third goal of the season to put the team up 1-0.

Orlando City struck back in the 21st minute. Joao Moutinho faked and dribbled around a defender on the flank near the goal, and his cross met Mueller's head as Mueller dived forward, zipping the ball into the net to tie it at 1.

Mueller's five goals lead Orlando City this season.

Both teams had several more chances for goals in an action-packed first half.

Dike gave his team a brief scare early in the second half when he slid awkwardly after an aggressive tackle, but walked off the pain and stayed in the game.