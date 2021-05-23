        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          2
          FT
          0
          Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
          • Nicolas Pépé (49', 60')

          Pepe sinks Brighton but Arsenal fail to nail Europa Conference League spot

          12:57 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Nicolas Pepe scored twice in the second half as Arsenal beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 in their final Premier League game of the season on Sunday but Mikel Arteta's side failed to qualify for the new Europa Conference League after finishing eighth.

          On a frantic final day, Arsenal finished below north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, who beat Leicester City 4-2 to seal seventh place.

          Arsenal dominated possession in the first half and went close to opening the scoring but Rob Holding's goal from a set piece was ruled out for offside while his centre-back partner Gabriel saw his floating header come off the crossbar.

          Pepe gave Arsenal the lead four minutes after the restart, controlling a low cross from Calum Chambers with his left foot before firing a fierce strike with his right foot past Robert Sanchez in Brighton's goal.

          Arsenal doubled the advantage when Martin Odegaard released Pepe down the right channel and the Ivorian forward composed himself to curl a low finish inside the far post for his 10th league goal of the season.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 38 +51 86
          2 Manchester United 38 +29 74
          3 Liverpool 38 +26 69
          4 Chelsea 38 +22 67
          5 Leicester City 38 +18 66
          6 West Ham United 38 +15 65
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +23 62
          8 Arsenal 38 +16 61
          9 Leeds United 38 +8 59
          10 Everton 38 -1 59
          11 Aston Villa 38 +9 55
          12 Newcastle United 38 -16 45
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 -16 45
          14 Crystal Palace 38 -25 44
          15 Southampton 38 -21 43
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 -6 41
          17 Burnley 38 -22 39
          18 Fulham 38 -26 28
          19 West Bromwich Albion 38 -41 26
          20 Sheffield United 38 -43 23