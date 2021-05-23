        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          5
          FT
          0
          Everton Everton EVE
          • Kevin De Bruyne (11')
          • Gabriel Jesus (14')
          • Phil Foden (53')
          • Sergio Agüero (71', 76')

          Aguero signs off in style as City celebrate title with Everton rout

          1:09 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Sergio Aguero said goodbye to Manchester City in style as his double off the bench in his final match for the club helped them celebrate the Premier League title in style with a 5-0 thrashing of Everton at the Etihad on Sunday.

          Aguero started on the bench as Pep Guardiola named a surprisingly strong starting team given they are playing in the Champions League final next week, but the Argentine could not be held back, helping condemn Everton to a 10th-placed finish.

          The already-crowned champions did not take their foot off the gas with little to play for, with Kevin De Bruyne hammering the hosts into an 11th-minute lead, before Gabriel Jesus made it 2-0 three minutes later.

          Everton's opportunity to get back into the match came in the 37th minute after Ruben Dias conceded a penalty for a foul on Richarlison, but Gylfi Sigurdsson's spot kick was saved by City goalkeeper Ederson.

          After the break, the goals kept coming as Phil Foden finished well to make it 3-0 in the 53rd minute before Aguero took centre stage.

          His first goal came after a twisting and turning run in the 71st minute, before a bullet header completed the rout and the perfect afternoon for City and their all-time top goalscorer as the champions finished on 86 points, 12 clear at the summit.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 38 +51 86
          2 Manchester United 38 +29 74
          3 Liverpool 38 +26 69
          4 Chelsea 38 +22 67
          5 Leicester City 38 +18 66
          6 West Ham United 38 +15 65
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 38 +23 62
          8 Arsenal 38 +16 61
          9 Leeds United 38 +8 59
          10 Everton 38 -1 59
          11 Aston Villa 38 +9 55
          12 Newcastle United 38 -16 45
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 38 -16 45
          14 Crystal Palace 38 -25 44
          15 Southampton 38 -21 43
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 38 -6 41
          17 Burnley 38 -22 39
          18 Fulham 38 -26 28
          19 West Bromwich Albion 38 -41 26
          20 Sheffield United 38 -43 23