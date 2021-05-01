Kai Havertz scored a brace as Chelsea cruised to a 2-0 win against London rivals Fulham at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The Germany international scored early in each half as Thomas Tuchel's side closed in on a top four finish.

Chelsea remain in fourth position in the table and move six points clear of nearest rivals West Ham United, having played a game more.

The result also edges Fulham closer to relegation as they stay in 18th and nine points from safety with four matches remaining.

Chelsea took the lead inside the opening 10 minutes when Mason Mount brilliantly brought down a Thiago Silva long pass and set up Havertz for the opener.

The pair combined again moments later with Havertz putting the ball in the back of the net but the goal was ruled out for offside.

The visitors responded well and Ademola Lookman forced Edouard Mendy into a fine save after 23 minutes.

Both goalkeepers produced two stunning saves before the break as Alphonse Areola denied Hakim Ziyech and Mendy stopped Ola Aina's deflected effort.

The hosts doubled their lead three minutes into the second half when Timo Werner and Havertz combined with the latter grabbing his second of the game.

Havertz and Werner both had chances to grab a third but Chelsea comfortably saw out the rest of the game to secure a crucial win in their bid for Champions League qualification next season.