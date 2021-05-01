Manchester City inched closer to the Premier League title with a 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres scored two goals in two second half minutes to edge Pep Guardiola's team closer to their third title in four years.

City will be crowned champions if second-placed Manchester United lose to Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The result ends an impressive week for City who enjoyed a 2-1 win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semifinal in midweek.

Sergio Aguero scored his first ever goal at Crystal Palace to edge Manchester City closer to the league title. Clive Rose/Getty Images

Guardiola made a number of changes from the European tie with goalscorers Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez among the players starting on the bench.

And a slow start to the game from both teams with few clear-cut chances followed.

Christian Benteke had Palace's best chances before the half an hour mark but he sent a header wide and Ederson saved his close-range effort.

The visitors had the ball in the back of the net after 36 minutes but Gabriel Jesus' volley was ruled out for offside.

City failed to register a shot on target in the first half for the first time in 21 matches in all competitions this season.

City started brightly after the break and went ahead on 57 minutes when Aguero pounced on Benjamin Mendy's cross and hammered the ball into the top corner.

Torres doubled their lead less than two minutes later with a curling effort from the edge of the area.

Raheem Sterling almost grabbed a third after the hour mark but his strike struck the foot of the post.

The England forward had another chance late on but curled his shot just wide as City held on to a convincing win. The defeat sees Palace remain 13th in league table.