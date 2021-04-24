        <
          2020-21 English Premier League
          West Ham United West Ham United WHU
          0
          FT
          1
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          • Fabián Balbuena (81')
          • Timo Werner (43')

          Werner earns Chelsea vital win over West Ham in Champions League race

          2:23 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Timo Werner scored for the first time in seven Premier League matches as Chelsea earned a vital three points in their quest for Champions League football as they beat 10-man West Ham United 1-0.

          West Ham's job was made more difficult when Fabian Balbuena was sent off 10 minutes before the end.

          Chelsea and West Ham are both vying for a Champions League spot and with Liverpool dropping points against Newcastle United earlier in the day, a result for either team at the London Stadium became even more important.

          The result leaves Thomas Tuchel's side in fourth place, three clear of West Ham and four clear of Liverpool.

          "The win was well deserved. We played amazing in the first half," Tuchel said after the game.

          "We did not come out of the dressing room with the same intensity as in the first half. We suffered a bit with their intensity, but I think we deserved to win. It's a very important win."

          Werner, who has struggled at Chelsea since joining them last summer from RB Leipzig, scored a well-worked team goal after 43 minutes.

          The Germany international took the ball out of the midfield and played it out left to Christian Pulisic. Ben Chilwell then squared the ball into the box for Werner who powered his shot past Lukasz Fabianski.

          The goal came against the run of play with West Ham not dominating in possession but looking strong in defence.

          Werner could have had a second approaching the hour mark but he skewed his shot wide rather than chipping it over Fabianski.

          A VAR check on 81 minutes showed that Balbuena had raked his studs down Chilwell's leg in a poor tackle and he was sent off.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 33 +45 77
          2 Manchester United 32 +29 66
          3 Leicester City 32 +21 59
          4 Chelsea 33 +20 58
          5 West Ham United 33 +10 55
          6 Liverpool 33 +16 54
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +18 53
          8 Everton 32 +4 52
          9 Arsenal 33 +7 46
          10 Leeds United 32 0 46
          11 Aston Villa 31 +9 44
          12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 32 -9 41
          13 Crystal Palace 31 -19 38
          14 Southampton 32 -18 36
          15 Newcastle United 33 -18 36
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 32 -5 34
          17 Burnley 32 -19 33
          18 Fulham 33 -18 27
          19 West Bromwich Albion 32 -34 24
          20 Sheffield United 32 -39 14