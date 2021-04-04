        <
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          2
          FT
          1
          Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion BHA
          • Marcus Rashford (62')
          • Mason Greenwood (83')
          • Danny Welbeck (13')

          Manchester United's Mason Greenwood headed an opportunist late winner to secure a 2-1 home win over Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Sunday after Marcus Rashford had cancelled out an early Danny Welbeck opener for the visitors.

          The result left second-placed United on 60 points from 30 games, 14 behind leaders Manchester City who have played a game more and four ahead of third-placed Leicester City. Brighton stayed 16th on 32 points, six points above the relegation zone.

          Welbeck struck against his former club in the 13th minute after Greenwood had hit the post for United and Jakub Moder missed a chance to double Brighton's lead when he shaved the crossbar shortly after they went ahead.

          Moder also came close for Brighton on the stroke of halftime before Rashford took a Bruno Fernandes pass in his stride and levelled with a clinical side-footed finish in the 62nd minute.

          Brighton striker Neil Maupay's shot flashed across the face of goal in the 72nd before Greenwood got on the end of a speculative Paul Pogba volley in the 83rd to turn the tide as Lewis Dunk was unable to clear his header off the line.

          Brighton piled on some late pressure but United held out to consolidate their position in the Champions League places.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 31 +45 74
          2 Manchester United 30 +25 60
          3 Leicester City 30 +19 56
          4 Chelsea 30 +16 51
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +19 49
          6 Liverpool 30 +15 49
          7 West Ham United 29 +10 49
          8 Everton 28 +3 46
          9 Aston Villa 29 +11 44
          10 Arsenal 30 +5 42
          11 Leeds United 30 -1 42
          12 Crystal Palace 29 -16 37
          13 Southampton 30 -14 36
          14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 29 -10 35
          15 Burnley 30 -16 33
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 30 -5 32
          17 Newcastle United 30 -20 29
          18 Fulham 31 -17 26
          19 West Bromwich Albion 30 -34 21
          20 Sheffield United 30 -35 14