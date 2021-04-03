Janusz Michallik reflects on the performances of Kevin De Bruyne and Sergio Aguero against Leicester. (1:18)

Manchester City edged closer to the Premier League title with an impressive 2-0 at Leicester City on Saturday.

Goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus in the second half sent Pep Guardiola's side 17 points clear at the top, having played two more games than second-placed Manchester United.

City need another 11 points to win their third title in four years. The result sees Leicester remain in third place with eight matches remaining in the season.

City's bid to win an unprecedented Quadruple goes on as they meet Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Tuesday, take on Chelsea in the FA Cup semifinals before facing Tottenham in the EFL Cup final later this month.

Fernandinho thought he had opened the scoring inside five minutes but the goal was ruled out after Sergio Aguero was in an offside position and blocked Kasper Schmeichel's sight of the shot.

Kevin De Bruyne also came close after 23 minutes but his free kick rattled the crossbar.

City continued to control the game and Riyad Mahrez's tame close-range effort was saved by Schmeichel.

On the stroke of half-time, Leicester thought they had taken the lead against the run of play but Jamie Vardy's goal was also ruled out for offside.

Leicester responded well after the break and Ruben Dias produced a brilliant block to deny Youri Tielemans from scoring.

The visitors finally found the breakthrough after 58 minutes when Mendy reacted quickest to a loose ball inside the box and scored with a curling finish.

City doubled their lead after 74 minutes when Jesus finished off a nice team move involving De Bruyne and substitute Raheem Sterling.

James Maddison had a good chance to grab a goal for Leicester late on but he scuffed his close-range shot into Ederson's hands as City marched on to victory.