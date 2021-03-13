Janusz Michallik says Thomas Tuchel will have to address Chelsea's goalscoring problem in the summer. (1:01)

Chelsea dropped points against Leeds United on Saturday as Thomas Tuchel's side played out a drab 0-0 draw at Elland Road.

The result means Chelsea stay in fourth place. Leicester City have the chance to go five points ahead of them if they beat Sheffield United on Sunday.

- Notebook: Barca want Aguero; Chelsea right to sack Lampard

- Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

"It is super hard to play the pitch. Very slippery and bouncy. We had a couple of chances to go 1-0 ahead but they trouble you and pressure you," Tuchel said after the game. "You need to make a goal for belief. Sometimes it is like this. I don't want to be too harsh.

"As long as we have chances and touches in the box and don't concede too many chances the results will be there. We need to accept this."

Both goalkeepers were kept busy as the two sides sought a goal but Tuchel will be disappointed that his side didn't capitalise on their dominance in possession.

Raphinha had a good chance on 55 minutes to put Marcelo Bielsa's side ahead but quick reflexes from Edouard Mendy saw the shot parried away.

Chelsea continued to hammer the Leeds goal with Mason Mount, Kai Havertz and Ben Chilwell all getting shots away but failing to find their target.

In a strange decision on 79 minutes Rodrigo was subbed off by Bielsa despite only being substituted on after 35 minutes when Patrick Bamford suffered an injury.

"He has been without playing for a long time and it is natural that it cost him a little bit in adapting to the rhythm," Bielsa said after the game.

"I value a lot the effort he put in when he was on the field because it is an effort that is above what he is actually capable of at this moment in time."