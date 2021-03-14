        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          5
          FT
          0
          Sheffield United Sheffield United SHU
          • Kelechi Iheanacho (39', 69', 78')
          • Ayoze Perez (64')
          • Ethan Ampadu (80' OG)

          Iheanacho hat trick as Leicester crush Sheffield United

          12:05 PM ET
          • Reuters

          Kelechi Iheanacho scored a superb hat trick as Leicester City crushed bottom side Sheffield United 5-0 on Sunday to move second in the Premier League table.

          Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder left the club late on Saturday and coach Paul Heckingbottom, who will take charge until the end of the season, had no time to fix the team's defensive frailty and toothless attack.

          Leicester went ahead in the 39th minute when Jamie Vardy latched on to a clever pass and his perfect centre left Iheanacho with the simple tap-in.

          Ayoze Perez added the second in the 64th minute with a low shot, Vardy again assisted Iheanacho for another simple finish and he saved the best for last, firing home a powerful left-foot shot in the 78th minute to complete his first Premier League hat trick.

          A Vardy shot was turned into his own net by Ethan Ampadu to complete the rout as Leicester climbed up to second spot on 56 points after 29 games, two ahead of Manchester United who play West Ham United later on Sunday.

          Sheffield United remained bottom on 14 points, 14 behind Newcastle United in 17th place.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 30 +43 71
          2 Leicester City 29 +21 56
          3 Manchester United 28 +23 54
          4 Chelsea 29 +19 51
          5 West Ham United 27 +11 48
          6 Everton 28 +3 46
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 27 +18 45
          8 Liverpool 28 +11 43
          9 Aston Villa 27 +11 41
          10 Arsenal 27 +7 38
          11 Crystal Palace 29 -16 37
          12 Leeds United 28 -3 36
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 28 -9 35
          14 Southampton 29 -15 33
          15 Burnley 29 -15 33
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 28 -7 29
          17 Newcastle United 28 -17 28
          18 Fulham 29 -14 26
          19 West Bromwich Albion 29 -37 18
          20 Sheffield United 29 -34 14