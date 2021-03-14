A goal from Martin Odegaard and a Alexandre Lacazette penalty helped Arsenal come from behind to defeat 10-men Tottenham 2-1 in a dramatic north London derby at the Emirates on Sunday.

Lacazette took the armband after captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had been dropped to the bench after breaching disciplinary protocols. Sources told ESPN that he was benched after turning up late to the training ground this morning for the game.

Spurs substitute Erik Lamela went from hero to villain after opening the scoring with a sensational rabona in the first half before being sent off in the second for receiving two yellow cards.

Odegaard scored his first Premier League goal to draw the sides equal before Lacazette converted his fifth penalty of the season to give Mikel Arteta's side a well-needed win.

Substitute Lamela had produced the moment of the game when he scored after 33 minutes. The Argentina international found himself crowded in the Arsenal box and took on the rabona, nutmegging Thomas Partey in the process to score one of the Premier League's goals of the season.

It was an unfortunate turn of events for Arsenal who had enjoyed the majority of the possession up to that point. Cedric Soares hit the post four minutes later and it looked like it was going to be another day of missed opportunities at the Emirates for the home side.

However, Arsenal's pressure eventually paid off as Kieran Tierney found Odegaard in space in the Spurs box. The on-loan Real Madrid winger's shot deflected off Toby Alderweireld and into the goal on 33 minutes.

Lacazette, who has now scored in three of his four north London derby appearances, won and converted a penalty on 64 minutes after a bizarre challenge from Davinson Sanchez who took the France international out rather than attack the ball.

Lamela was sent off after 76 minutes for a second yellow card after a heavy tackle on Tierney.

Harry Kane thought he had scored an equaliser for Spurs seven minutes from the end of the game but he was found to be offside and the goal was disallowed. The England captain hit the post with a free-kick from outside the box moments later.