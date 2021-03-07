Liverpool's miserable run at Anfield continued with a 1-0 defeat to relegation-threatened Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday.

Mario Lemina capitalised on Mohamed Salah's mistake to score the winner in the first half as Liverpool suffered their sixth consecutive defeat at home.

- Stream ESPN FC Daily on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Liverpool have also failed to score at home since their 4-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City last month.

The result means that Jurgen Klopp's side remain four points of the top four places while Fulham go level on points with 16th-placed Brighton.

Despite Klopp saying he wouldn't turn his attention away from the Premier League, Liverpool made seven changes for the game ahead of their Champions League clash against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

The visitors were a constant threat from the start but their first big chance came after 30 minutes when Alisson denied Josh Maja from close range.

Ademola Lookman enjoyed an impressive afternoon on the left-hand side and almost opened the scoring moments later but his shot was blocked by Neco Williams.

Fulham took a deserved lead on the stroke of half time when Andy Robertson failed to clear a corner and Lemina stole the ball off Salah on the edge of the box and produced a low shot into the corner.

Liverpool went close to an equaliser two minutes after the break but Fulham goalkeeper Alphonse Areola produced a fine save to stop Diogo Jota's well-timed volley inside the box.

Substitute Sadio Mane also came close to scoring after 70 minutes but his looping header clipped the post.

Liverpool pushed for a late goal but Fulham held on to secure an important win in their bid to remain in the league.