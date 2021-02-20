        <
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Liverpool Liverpool LIV
          0
          FT
          2
          Everton Everton EVE
          • Richarlison (3')
          • Gylfi Sigurdsson (83' PEN)

          Liverpool woe continues as Everton earn rare Merseyside derby win at Anfield

          2:25 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Liverpool's losing run continued as rivals Everton earned a rare Merseyside derby victory with a 2-0 result at Anfield on Saturday.

          Goals from Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson in each half were enough for Everton to secure their first derby victory at Anfield since 1999.

          The result means that Liverpool suffered their fourth consecutive defeat in the league and fourth in a row at home.

          Liverpool's dismal day was compounded when they lost captain Jordan Henderson to injury in the first-half

          Everton go level on points with Liverpool with both teams three points off the top four places but Everton have a game in hand.

          Everton took the lead inside three minutes when James Rodriguez played a through ball to Richarlison who produced an emphatic finish.

          Liverpool responded well and forced Jordan Pickford into two superb saves from Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold respectively.

          The Liverpool captain then limped off just before the half an hour mark with an injury and was replaced with youngster Nathaniel Phillips.

          Moments after the substitution, Everton had a great chance to double their lead but Seamus Coleman's close-range header was saved by Alisson.

          The hosts were livelier in the second half with Sadio Mane heading two crosses over the bar and then having a shot brilliantly blocked by Michael Keane.

          Just before 70 minutes, Mohamed Salah was denied from close-range by another great Pickford save.

          With eight minutes remaining, Dominic Calvert-Lewin was brought down by Alexander-Arnold inside the box and Sigurdsson converted the penalty to seal the win.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 24 +34 56
          2 Manchester United 24 +19 46
          3 Leicester City 24 +16 46
          4 Chelsea 25 +16 43
          5 West Ham United 24 +9 42
          6 Liverpool 25 +11 40
          7 Everton 24 +4 40
          8 Aston Villa 22 +12 36
          9 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +11 36
          10 Arsenal 24 +6 34
          11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 -6 33
          12 Leeds United 24 -3 32
          13 Southampton 24 -9 30
          14 Crystal Palace 24 -15 29
          15 Burnley 25 -12 28
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 -5 26
          17 Newcastle United 24 -15 25
          18 Fulham 24 -12 19
          19 West Bromwich Albion 25 -36 14
          20 Sheffield United 24 -25 11