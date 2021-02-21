Manchester City extended their winning run in all competitions to 18 matches after a 1-0 victory at Arsenal on Sunday.

Raheem Sterling's early header in the first half turned out to be winning goal as Pep Guardiola's side restored their 10-point lead at the top of the Premier League table.

City were hardly troubled throughout the 90 minutes but lacked ruthlessness in front of goal to extend their lead.

Arsenal did well to weather the storm in the early stages of the game but couldn't find an equaliser and remain 10th in the table.

City started brightly and scored inside two minutes as an unmarked Sterling headed in from Riyad Mahrez's cross.

The visitors threatened to run away with the match after the goal but failed to be clinical enough.

As a result, Arsenal grew into the game towards the end of the half with Kieran Tierney posing a threat on the left hand side but City goalkeeper Ederson wasn't thoroughly tested.

Ilkay Gundogan almost continued his impressive goalscoring form after 10 minutes but his curling shot was tipped wide by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Joao Cancelo also came close to doubling City's lead with 10 minutes to go but his close-range shot just missed the target.

Gabriel Jesus could have scored a second in stoppage time but blazed over from inside the box as City secured the victory.