          2020-21 English Premier League
          West Bromwich Albion West Bromwich Albion WBA
          1
          FT
          1
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          • Mbaye Diagne (2')
          • Bruno Fernandes (44')

          Man United drop points against West Brom in Premier League title race

          10:54 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester United dropped points against West Brom on Sunday as they came from a goal behind to secure a 1-1 draw.

          Bruno Fernandes helped United rescue a point as his first half strike cancelled out Mbaye Diagne's early goal.

          Sunday's game was the eighth time United have conceded an opening goal on the road in the Premier League this season.

          The result means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side nudge themselves into second place on goal difference, ahead of Leicester City who beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday.

          "Of course we are [still in the title race]," Harry Maguire said after the game. "We have to go again and win the next one and then the next one.

          "We created a lot of chances -- enough to win the game.

          "It was tough for ourselves with the goal we conceded, for us, it was a foul.

          "We played the game in their half. We can do more and improve but it's disappointing. It was a tough job against a team that defends deep."

          West Brom stunned the visitors in the opening two minutes when Diagne shoved off the challenge of Victor Lindelof and neatly headed the day's first goal.

          Fernandes pulled the game back for United a minute before half-time when Luke Shaw crossed the ball into the box. Despite being surrounded by West Brom players Fernandes hooked the ball with his left foot and into the top corner of the net.

          Referee Craig Dawson awarded United a penalty on the hour mark but rescinded it after a VAR review showed that Maguire went down too easily under Semi Ajayi's challenge.

          "We were so certain it was a penalty," Maguire added.

          "Not sure why they needed to send him [the referee] to a monitor. The clip was minimal but it was a penalty. It seems like the decisions are going against us.

          "We can't be relying on VAR decisions. We have to improve."

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 23 +32 53
          2 Manchester United 24 +19 46
          3 Leicester City 24 +16 46
          4 Liverpool 24 +13 40
          5 Chelsea 23 +14 39
          6 West Ham United 23 +6 39
          7 Everton 21 +6 37
          8 Aston Villa 22 +12 36
          9 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +11 36
          10 Leeds United 22 0 32
          11 Arsenal 23 +4 31
          12 Wolverhampton Wanderers 24 -7 30
          13 Southampton 23 -9 29
          14 Crystal Palace 24 -15 29
          15 Brighton & Hove Albion 24 -5 26
          16 Burnley 23 -12 26
          17 Newcastle United 23 -13 25
          18 Fulham 22 -14 15
          19 West Bromwich Albion 24 -36 13
          20 Sheffield United 23 -22 11