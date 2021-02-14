Craig Burley was left unimpressed by Manchester United despite their win in extra time vs. West Ham. (1:01)

Manchester United dropped points against West Brom on Sunday as they came from a goal behind to secure a 1-1 draw.

Bruno Fernandes helped United rescue a point as his first half strike cancelled out Mbaye Diagne's early goal.

Sunday's game was the eighth time United have conceded an opening goal on the road in the Premier League this season.

The result means Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side nudge themselves into second place on goal difference, ahead of Leicester City who beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday.

"Of course we are [still in the title race]," Harry Maguire said after the game. "We have to go again and win the next one and then the next one.

"We created a lot of chances -- enough to win the game.

"It was tough for ourselves with the goal we conceded, for us, it was a foul.

"We played the game in their half. We can do more and improve but it's disappointing. It was a tough job against a team that defends deep."

West Brom stunned the visitors in the opening two minutes when Diagne shoved off the challenge of Victor Lindelof and neatly headed the day's first goal.

Bruno Fernandes rescued a point for Manchester United. Nick Potts - Pool/Getty Images

Fernandes pulled the game back for United a minute before half-time when Luke Shaw crossed the ball into the box. Despite being surrounded by West Brom players Fernandes hooked the ball with his left foot and into the top corner of the net.

Referee Craig Dawson awarded United a penalty on the hour mark but rescinded it after a VAR review showed that Maguire went down too easily under Semi Ajayi's challenge.

"We were so certain it was a penalty," Maguire added.

"Not sure why they needed to send him [the referee] to a monitor. The clip was minimal but it was a penalty. It seems like the decisions are going against us.

"We can't be relying on VAR decisions. We have to improve."