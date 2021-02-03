        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Burnley Burnley BUR
          0
          FT
          2
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          • Gabriel Jesus (3')
          • Raheem Sterling (38')

          Jesus, Sterling net as Man City make it 14 wins in a row vs. Burnley

          2:52 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester City continued their impressive form with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

          City came into this match on the back of 13 successive victories in all competitions and extending that run was never in doubt as they took the lead after three minutes.

          Bernardo Silva's effort was palmed straight into Gabriel Jesus' path by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and the Brazil international re-adjusted his body to head in from close range.

          Burnley, who this season have record victories away at Arsenal and Liverpool, rarely threatened as the in-form visitors expertly kept them at bay.

          City extended their lead and effectively put the game to bed on 38 minutes when Raheem Sterling finished off from close range following a lovely team move.

          Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan combined down the right side before Germany international played the ball into the box for Sterling to tap home.

          City comfortably saw out the second half and moved three points clear of second-place Manchester United with a game in hand ahead of a trip Anfield to face champions Liverpool on Sunday.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 20 +24 44
          2 Manchester United 22 +19 44
          3 Liverpool 21 +19 40
          4 Leicester City 21 +12 39
          5 West Ham United 21 +4 35
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 20 +13 33
          7 Chelsea 21 +12 33
          8 Everton 19 +5 33
          9 Aston Villa 19 +13 32
          10 Arsenal 22 +5 31
          11 Leeds United 20 -1 29
          12 Southampton 21 -7 29
          13 Crystal Palace 22 -10 29
          14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 22 -8 26
          15 Burnley 20 -13 22
          16 Newcastle United 22 -14 22
          17 Brighton & Hove Albion 21 -6 21
          18 Fulham 20 -12 14
          19 West Bromwich Albion 22 -34 12
          20 Sheffield United 22 -21 11