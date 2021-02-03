Manchester City continued their impressive form with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday.

City came into this match on the back of 13 successive victories in all competitions and extending that run was never in doubt as they took the lead after three minutes.

- Stream LIVE games and replays on ESPN+ (U.S. only)

Bernardo Silva's effort was palmed straight into Gabriel Jesus' path by Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope and the Brazil international re-adjusted his body to head in from close range.

Burnley, who this season have record victories away at Arsenal and Liverpool, rarely threatened as the in-form visitors expertly kept them at bay.

Raheem Sterling celebrates his goal with his Manchester City teammates. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

City extended their lead and effectively put the game to bed on 38 minutes when Raheem Sterling finished off from close range following a lovely team move.

Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan combined down the right side before Germany international played the ball into the box for Sterling to tap home.

City comfortably saw out the second half and moved three points clear of second-place Manchester United with a game in hand ahead of a trip Anfield to face champions Liverpool on Sunday.