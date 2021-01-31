Jurgen Klopp shares his thoughts about Roberto Firmino entering Liverpool's top 20 goalscorers of all time. (0:43)

Mohamed Salah broke his six-game Premier League scoreless streak on Sunday as Liverpool beat West Ham 3-1 at the London Stadium.

Salah scored the first two to put Liverpool in control. Georginio Wijnaldum added a third on 84 minutes before Craig Dawson grabbed a consolation goal for West Ham two minutes later.

Salah's second strike marked his 90th Premier League goal and put him in pole position in the race for the 2020-21 Golden Boot.

"It's a good win for us -- they are a tough team," Salah said after the game.

"We need to win every game now. I knew there was a big responsibility on me and I just try -- every game, not just now -- to help the team.

"City were struggling in the beginning, then we were struggling three or four games ago. Now we need to keep winning if we want to win the league. It's been a really big week."

The first half was far from inspiring with both teams managing just one shot on target apiece.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp replaced James Milner with Curtis Jones on 56 minutes and the 20-year-old used his first touch of the ball to set up Salah for the opening goal.

Salah danced around around the West Ham defence inside the box before curling a left-footed shot around the players and into the top right corner.

Just over 10 minutes later Liverpool broke through Trent Alexander-Arnold and Xherdan Shaqiri after a West Ham corner. With Liverpool outnumbering the defence, Salah deftly controlled the ball before hitting it past Lukasz Fabianski.

The whole team collaborated for Wijnaldum's goal in the 84th minute with substitute Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain teaming up with Roberto Firmino before the final finish.

Dawson pulled one goal back for West Ham following a corner on 86 minutes.

The result means Liverpool jump above Leicester City -- who lost 3-1 to Leeds United earlier in the day -- to third place while West Ham are in fifth.