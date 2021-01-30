ESPN FC's Shaka Hislop and Craig Burley assess how Man City are thriving despite not having a true No. 9. (1:44)

Man City 'can take anyone apart' even without a striker (1:44)

Manchester City cemented their position at the top of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Sheffield United on Saturday.

Gabriel Jesus scored the only goal of the game to send City four points clear of Manchester United who play Arsenal later on Saturday.

"That's what we want, win the game. At the end of the season we'll see if we fight for the title," Jesus said after the game.

"This season is a difficult season for everyone. We cannot drop at home. We did not drop and won the game.

"It's important [to end his goal drought]. To play for a top club I have to score. Today we didn't have the space to play. I have the first chance, I scored and that's good for me and the team."

Poor defending from Sheffield United gave City the opportunity to score after just nine minutes.

Ferran Torres, despite falling over, ducked and dived away from his marker in the box before cutting the ball in to Jesus who tapped home from the six-yard box.

The goal breaks Jesus' nine-game Premier League scoreless streak with his last strike coming vs. Liverpool on Nov. 8.

Play was stopped for a number of minutes early in the second half after Phil Foden and John Lundstram collided heads. Both players received on-field treatment before being cleared to return.

City continued to hammer the Sheffield United goal with Aaron Ramsdale forced into two good saves around the 71st minute mark, first from Oleksandr Zinchenko and then Aymeric Laporte.

"We said this will be one of the toughest games of the season and it was," City manager Pep Guardiola said after the game.

"The weather is the same for both sides. It's so difficult because they defend with 10 players. Their team have been together a long time so they know what to do.

"We started good. We maintained it in the second half. We struggled because they are a very good side. They are alive, you can feel it. They shout, they talk, they stick together until the end."