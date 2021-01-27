Frank Leboeuf says Chelsea could be Thomas Tuchel's last chance to succeed as manager of a top European club. (1:29)

Chelsea began life under Thomas Tuchel with an uninspired goalless draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Stamford Bridge.

A day after replacing Frank Lampard in the Stamford Bridge hotseat Tuchel was left with much to ponder as his side dominated possession but offered little goal threat.

Tuchel made four changes to the side that started Frank Lampard's final Premier League game in charge of Chelsea with Christian Pulisic, Mason Mount and Timo Werner on the bench.

Olivier Giroud started up front for Chelsea but he was starved of service, despite Tuchel opting for a formation that allowed Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ben Chilwell to get forward on the wings.

Wolves meanwhile, who have only scored two goals from open play since the start of December, looked low on confidence and although they coped with Chelsea's threat defensively they opted against committing men forward in search of a goal.

Chelsea showed a little more thrust after the break with Chilwell furious with himself after firing high over the bar when well-placed to hit the target.

Wolves defended deeply but almost went ahead when Pedro Neto broke into the box and lobbed an effort onto the roof of net.

As Chelsea pushed hard for a winner Mateo Kovacic bent an effort agonisingly wide while Hudson-Odoi, given a rare start by the new manager, had a deflected shot well saved.

United States international Pulisic was introduced from the bench in the closing stages, alongside Tammy Abraham and Mount as Chelsea chased a winner in the rain.

But despite some half-chances they were unable to break down a determined Wolves backline.