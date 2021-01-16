        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Fulham Fulham FUL
          0
          FT
          1
          Chelsea Chelsea CHE
          • Antonee Robinson (44')
          • Mason Mount (78')

          Chelsea beat Fulham as U.S. star Robinson sent off

          2:26 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Chelsea struggled to a 1-0 win against 10-man Fulham on Saturday who held on well until late in the second half following the sending off of USMNT defender Antonee Robinson.

          Mason Mount scored Chelsea's only goal of the game after 78 minutes of sustained pressure from Frank Lampard's side.

          - Insider Notebook: Man Utd rival Chelsea for Rice
          - Stream FC Daily on ESPN+

          Robinson was sent off for a lunging tackle on Cesar Azpilicueta right before half-time, making him the eighth ever U.S. international to receive a red card in the Premier League.

          It was an uneventful first half up until Robinson was sent off with Mount coming the closest to scoring when he hit the crossbar on 24 minutes.

          Despite Chelsea's dominance in possession, they struggled to create chances as Fulham pulled every player into defence.

          Tammy Abraham came on for Jorginho after 65 minutes and made an immediate impact with his first touch an attack on goal that Alphone Areola managed to gather.

          It was Mount who managed to break the deadlock after Ben Chilwell's shot was deflected right into his path.

          "It was a massive game for us. We know the run we have been through," Mount said after the game.

          "It has been tough. We have had to dig deep as a team.

          "We all knew that we needed a win, we put that pressure on ourselves. There is definitely pressure on us to perform.

          "We stayed patient. We tried to play. Them having a man sent off helped us as well."

          The win takes Chelsea up to seventh place and three points off the top four while Fulham struggle in 18th.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester United 17 +10 36
          2 Liverpool 17 +16 33
          3 Manchester City 16 +12 32
          4 Leicester City 17 +10 32
          5 Everton 17 +7 32
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +14 30
          7 Chelsea 18 +12 29
          8 Southampton 17 +7 29
          9 West Ham United 18 +4 29
          10 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
          11 Arsenal 18 +1 24
          12 Leeds United 18 -4 23
          13 Crystal Palace 18 -7 23
          14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -8 22
          15 Newcastle United 17 -9 19
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 -7 17
          17 Burnley 17 -13 16
          18 Fulham 17 -11 12
          19 West Bromwich Albion 18 -27 11
          20 Sheffield United 18 -20 5