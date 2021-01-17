        <
          2020-21 English Premier League
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          4
          FT
          0
          Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
          • John Stones (26', 68')
          • Ilkay Gündogan (56')
          • Raheem Sterling (88')

          Man City beat Crystal Palace to stay on Man Utd's heels in title race

          play
          Why Aguero may have more suitors than Messi (1:38)

          Rodri Faez and Mark Ogden discuss the future of Sergio Aguero with his Man City contract set to expire. (1:38)

          4:04 PM ET
          Manchester City steamed into second place in the Premier League with defender John Stones scoring an unlikely double in a 4-0 demolition of visiting Crystal Palace on Sunday.

          Stones, closing in on 100 Premier League appearances for City, headed his first league goal for the club after a sublime cross by Kevin de Bruyne in the 26th minute.

          Ilkay Gundogan curled in a delightful second goal 11 minutes after the interval before Stones was in the right place to fire home a loose ball with his left foot in the 68th minute.

          Raheem Stirling crowned a superb second-half City display with an unstoppable free kick into the top corner late on.

          The earlier draw between leaders Manchester United and champions Liverpool was a pre-match boost for Pep Guardiola's side and they capitalised with a fifth successive league win to move within two points of United and have a game in hand.

          They have 35 points from 17 games and are ahead of Leicester City on goal difference with Liverpool fourth on 34 points.

          Palace remain in 13th place on 23 from 19 matches.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester United 18 +10 37
          2 Manchester City 17 +16 35
          3 Leicester City 18 +12 35
          4 Liverpool 18 +16 34
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 18 +16 33
          6 Everton 17 +7 32
          7 Chelsea 18 +12 29
          8 Southampton 18 +5 29
          9 West Ham United 18 +4 29
          10 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
          11 Arsenal 18 +1 24
          12 Leeds United 18 -4 23
          13 Crystal Palace 19 -11 23
          14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 19 -8 22
          15 Newcastle United 17 -9 19
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 19 -7 17
          17 Burnley 17 -13 16
          18 Fulham 17 -11 12
          19 West Bromwich Albion 18 -27 11
          20 Sheffield United 19 -22 5