Tanguy Ndombele scored one of the goals of the season to help secure Tottenham Hotspur a 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Sunday.

The France international scored Spurs' third of the day with a spectacular flick despite having his back to goal after earlier strikes from Serge Aurier and Harry Kane.

David McGoldrick clawed one back for Sheffield United but it wasn't enough as they slumped to their 16th loss this season.

Spurs didn't waste any time getting on the scoresheet with Son Heung-Min swinging a corner into the box and Aurier heading it past Aaron Ramsdale after just five minutes.

An attempt to play out from the back went horribly wrong for Sheffield United when Oliver Norwood was easily dispossessed.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg played Kane through to the edge of the box and his right-footed shot went straight into the bottom corner on 40 minutes.

McGoldrick pulled one back for the home side on 59 minutes with a fast-paced header into the right corner of Hugo Lloris' goal but Ndombele re-established Spurs' two-goal lead three minutes later with a moment of individual brilliance.

Ndombele received the ball from Steven Bergwijn with his back to the goal and several Sheffield United defenders behind him. Locked in with nowhere to go, he flicked the ball over his head and into the far corner of Ramsdale's goal.