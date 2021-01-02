        <
        >
          2020-21 English Premier League
          West Bromwich Albion West Bromwich Albion WBA
          0
          FT
          4
          Arsenal Arsenal ARS
          • Kieran Tierney (23')
          • Bukayo Saka (28')
          • Alexandre Lacazette (60', 64')

          Arsenal thrash West Bromwich Albion on snowy night at The Hawthorns

          4:51 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Arsenal pulled off a classy win over West Bromwich Albion on a snowy Saturday night at The Hawthorns for their third Premier League victory in a row.

          Kieran Tierney and Bukayo Saka scored first-half goals for Arsenal and Alexandre Lacazette added two in the second to give Mikel Arteta an easy three points to close out their festive season.

          The Gunners took the lead just past 20 minutes through Tierney, who beat his defender twice, cut into the penalty area and smashed an unstoppable strike past West Brom's Sam Johnstone to put his side in front.

          An elegant team move saw Arsenal double their lead minutes later when Emile Smith Rowe squared for Saka to finish off a sequence he helped start on the edge of the attacking third.

          Lacazette nearly made it 3-0 just before half-time, but Johnstone stood his ground on the Frenchman's shot from a tight angle to keep West Brom's deficit at two at the break.

          Saka was at it again in the second half to help Arsenal find their third goal on 60 minutes. After blowing past his marker, he crossed into the area and following a bizarre sequence of rebounds the ball fell to Lacazette to side-foot home.

          Lacazette struck again soon after on a counter-attack when he reacted quickly to redirect a pinpoint cross from Tierney to put Arsenal four goals to the good.

          The result sees Arsenal creep up to 11th place in the Premier League while West Brom remain mired in 19th place in the relegation zone.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 16 +17 33
          2 Manchester United 16 +9 33
          3 Tottenham Hotspur 16 +14 29
          4 Leicester City 16 +9 29
          5 Everton 16 +6 29
          6 Chelsea 16 +13 26
          7 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
          8 Manchester City 14 +9 26
          9 Southampton 16 +6 26
          10 West Ham United 17 +3 26
          11 Arsenal 17 +1 23
          12 Leeds United 17 -3 23
          13 Wolverhampton Wanderers 17 -6 22
          14 Crystal Palace 17 -7 22
          15 Newcastle United 15 -7 19
          16 Burnley 15 -11 16
          17 Brighton & Hove Albion 17 -7 14
          18 Fulham 15 -10 11
          19 West Bromwich Albion 17 -28 8
          20 Sheffield United 17 -21 2