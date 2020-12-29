Super substitute Alexandre Lacazette provided the only goal of the game as Arsenal beat Brighton 1-0 on Tuesday to create more space between them and the relegation zone.

Lacazette was the only casualty from the squad that beat Chelsea 3-1 on Dec. 26, with the France international making way for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, but it took him just 21 seconds to score the game's only goal when he came on as a substitute.

It was Brighton that had the better chances in the first half with eight shots on goal compared to Arsenal's one. However, neither side came particularly close to breaking the deadlock.

The second half got underway with a Brighton penalty shout after Lewis Dunk was brought down in the area. However, VAR ruled that no foul was committed.

Arsenal had two quick good chances shortly after with Aubameyang being denied from close range. Minutes later Gabriel Martinelli's right-footed shot went curling just over the crossbar.

Martinelli made way for Lacazette on 66 minutes and made his presence felt immediately. Given too much space, he whipped a right-footed shot in from the centre of the box and past Robert Sanchez in goal.

"I'm proud for the boys and happy for the result. Lacazette is in a good moment, he's full of confidence," said Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

"We know we've been struggling with results, [and] the fact we won against Chelsea was a big boost. To come here and get another win was massively important."

The win brings Arsenal up to 13th place while Brighton sink to 17th, just one place above the relegation zone.