          2020-21 English Premier League
          Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur TOT
          1
          FT
          1
          Fulham Fulham FUL
          • Harry Kane (25')
          • Ivan Cavaleiro (74')

          Kane scores as Tottenham blow lead to draw at home vs. Fulham

          5:07 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Tottenham blew the opportunity to move into third place in the Premier League table as they were pegged back to draw 1-1 against Fulham at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Wednesday.

          Victory would have seen Jose Mourinho's side leapfrog Manchester City, who had earlier recorded a 1-0 victory over Brighton & Hove Albion and they started off well as Harry Kane headed Spurs into the lead on 25 minutes.

          Sergio Reguilon had delivered an inch-perfect cross and Kane powered home the opener.

          However, as has become familiar of late, Tottenham failed to capitalise on their lead and Fulham grew into the game. The visitors eventually pulled level Ivan Cavaleiro headed home after great work from Ademola Lookman.

          Reguilon thought he'd won it when he had the ball in the net on 89 minutes, but it was quickly flagged offside.

          A draw leaves Fulham in 18th place, while Tottenham stay sixth.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester United 17 +10 36
          2 Liverpool 17 +16 33
          3 Manchester City 16 +12 32
          4 Leicester City 17 +10 32
          5 Everton 17 +7 32
          6 Tottenham Hotspur 17 +14 30
          7 Southampton 17 +7 29
          8 Aston Villa 15 +13 26
          9 Chelsea 17 +11 26
          10 West Ham United 17 +3 26
          11 Arsenal 17 +1 23
          12 Leeds United 17 -3 23
          13 Crystal Palace 17 -7 22
          14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 18 -7 22
          15 Newcastle United 17 -9 19
          16 Burnley 16 -12 16
          17 Brighton & Hove Albion 18 -8 14
          18 Fulham 16 -10 12
          19 West Bromwich Albion 17 -28 8
          20 Sheffield United 18 -20 5