          2020-21 English Premier League
          Crystal Palace Crystal Palace CRY
          1
          FT
          1
          Leicester City Leicester City LEI
          • Wilfried Zaha (58')
          • Harvey Barnes (83')

          Leicester City fight back to draw at Crystal Palace, climb to second

          11:59 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Leicester City's Harvey Barnes grabbed a late equaliser to earn his team a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace on Monday that lifted them up to second in the Premier League table.

          Leicester could have taken the lead in the 18th minute from the penalty spot after Luke Thomas was fouled by James Tomkins, but Kelechi Iheanacho's weak effort after a stuttering run-up was saved by goalkeeper Vicente Guaita.

          Palace went ahead just before the hour mark when Andros Townsend floated a cross to the far post for Wilfried Zaha to volley home from an acute angle, his shot sneaking past the hand of goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel.

          Barnes claimed his second goal in as many games seven minutes from time, driving a low shot from the edge of the box past the outstretched arm of Guaita.

          Leicester will remain second overnight with Everton, level on points with them, not playing later on Monday after their home match against Manchester City was postponed following more positive COVID-19 cases at City.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Liverpool 15 +17 32
          2 Leicester City 16 +9 29
          3 Everton 15 +7 29
          4 Manchester United 14 +7 27
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 15 +11 26
          6 Manchester City 14 +9 26
          7 Aston Villa 13 +14 25
          8 Chelsea 15 +13 25
          9 Southampton 15 +6 25
          10 West Ham United 15 +2 22
          11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 15 -5 21
          12 Leeds United 15 -5 20
          13 Crystal Palace 16 -9 19
          14 Newcastle United 14 -7 18
          15 Arsenal 15 -4 17
          16 Brighton & Hove Albion 15 -6 13
          17 Burnley 14 -12 13
          18 Fulham 15 -10 11
          19 West Bromwich Albion 15 -19 8
          20 Sheffield United 15 -18 2